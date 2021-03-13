Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Trading Up 5.6%

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) shares were up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 718,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,055,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $116.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,362 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.90% of Moleculin Biotech worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

