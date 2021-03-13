Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Trading Up 5.6%

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) shares were up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 718,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,055,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.
The firm has a market cap of $116.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85.
About Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.
Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.