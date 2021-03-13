Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MHK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $189.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $192.57.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,440,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1,262.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 152,401 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

