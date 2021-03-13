Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Trading Up 13.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s stock price was up 13.9% on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $9.25 price target on the stock. Mogo traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.17. Approximately 2,239,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,078,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mogo by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 574,131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $253.12 million, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55.

About Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

