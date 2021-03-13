Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 125.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 214.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $139,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $3,272,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,744,597 shares in the company, valued at $285,468,407.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,959,969 shares of company stock valued at $611,454,568. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.76. The stock had a trading volume of 115,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,410,265. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Argus increased their price target on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

