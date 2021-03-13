Modern Investment Coin Market Capitalization Tops $1.10 Million (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $379,614.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00029281 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001711 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000047 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000578 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001380 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Modern Investment Coin

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 3,704,624 coins and its circulating supply is 2,915,893 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

