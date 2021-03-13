Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,301. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $93.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.48.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

