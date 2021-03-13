Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,645 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,807. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.08.

