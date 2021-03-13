Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 203,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,440,000. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.1% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.3% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.15. 76,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,899. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.31. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

