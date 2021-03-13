Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New $435,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,406,000.

TIP traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $125.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,258. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

