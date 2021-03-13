Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEG. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.73.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.71. 6,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,946. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.86.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

