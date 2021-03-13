Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 600,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,267,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,108,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 43,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

Shares of T traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,323,191. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $212.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.