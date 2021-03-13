Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,033 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $145.86. 79,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,587. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $151.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.77 and its 200-day moving average is $114.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.