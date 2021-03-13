Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 210,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,256,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 390,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after buying an additional 107,553 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $127.58. 388,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,224,565. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $314.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.