Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $5.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $316.49. 1,167,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,541,887. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.