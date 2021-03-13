Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in AGCO by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AGCO by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

NYSE AGCO traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $136.26. 945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,862. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $137.87.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

