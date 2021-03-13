Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,707 MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. 2,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,414. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%.

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

