Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,373,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,790,000 after buying an additional 26,555 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 427,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,020,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.14. 24,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,263. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $120.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

