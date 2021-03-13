Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,908 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

INTC traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $62.86. 1,325,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,872,844. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

