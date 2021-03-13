Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:D traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.59. The stock had a trading volume of 108,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,641.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.67. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on D shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.