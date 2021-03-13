Mitch C. Hill Sells 5,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total transaction of $489,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $116.15 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.90.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $94.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

