Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $20.26 on Friday. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mission Produce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

