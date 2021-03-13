Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Achieves Market Cap of $14.97 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be purchased for about $45.52 or 0.00076254 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $14.97 million and $454,086.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.90 or 0.00462212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00063578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00051844 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00070209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00085726 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.22 or 0.00521387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012124 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 328,921 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

