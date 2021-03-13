Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Up 3.2% This Week (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be purchased for $24.50 or 0.00043508 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $18.12 million and approximately $635,505.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.44 or 0.00460793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00062345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00049230 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00069134 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.77 or 0.00553737 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00077728 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 739,598 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

