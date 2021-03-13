Mining Core Coin (MCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23,015.16

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Mining Core Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mining Core Coin has a total market capitalization of $23,015.16 and $9,704.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.74 or 0.00452510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00061151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00050410 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00068580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00081594 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.78 or 0.00514472 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012181 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Token Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 tokens. The official website for Mining Core Coin is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

Mining Core Coin Token Trading

