Millrace Asset Group Inc. Buys New Shares in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in GTY Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GTY Technology by 283.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in GTY Technology by 519.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in GTY Technology during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GTY Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on GTY Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director William D. Green bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,916. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Green bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $50,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 386,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,104.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GTYH opened at $7.85 on Friday. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $432.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.37.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 78.50%. The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

