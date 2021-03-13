Millrace Asset Group Inc. Buys 8,387 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Cardiovascular Systems comprises about 1.9% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $920,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ CSII traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $41.91. 6,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,226. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

