Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,923,000 after acquiring an additional 120,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,393,000 after acquiring an additional 468,998 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,778,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,862 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,274 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,491,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,901,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Shares of MAA opened at $134.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.