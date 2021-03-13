Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $5.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.73. The stock had a trading volume of 24,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,005. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at $9,392,564.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.