MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Sells $1,410,000.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Stephen X. Graham sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $784.00 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,533.33 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $775.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $53,647,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

