Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,629,536 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 314,141 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.4% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $807,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $232.42 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

