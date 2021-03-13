Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to announce $1.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the lowest is $1.69. Microsoft reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $8.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

MSFT traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,591,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,383,354. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.95.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.