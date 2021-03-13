Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $110.00 at Barclays

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.64.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.36. 749,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,924,748. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

