Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $121.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.64.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $87.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.