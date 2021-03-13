Michael Ruane Acquires 3,125,000 Shares of Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) Stock

Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) insider Michael Ruane purchased 3,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00 ($17,857.14).

Michael Ruane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, Michael Ruane purchased 1,000,000 shares of Empire Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,000.00 ($9,285.71).

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Michael Ruane purchased 2,300,000 shares of Empire Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,900.00 ($21,357.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.01.

Empire Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Yuinmery copper-gold project comprising five granted tenements for a total area of 84.5 square kilometers located in the Mid-West region of Western Australia; and the Penny's gold project located to the east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

