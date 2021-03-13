MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,429 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of MGM Resorts International worth $30,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $37.62 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In other news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 6,626 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $255,896.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,108.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,257,107 shares of company stock worth $84,158,943 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

