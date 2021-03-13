M&G Investment Management Ltd Sells 8,000 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $578,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trinseo alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $206,460.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $338,750.00.

On Monday, March 1st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $338,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $324,200.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $450,940.00.

On Friday, February 19th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $432,320.00.

On Monday, February 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $171,600.00.

On Friday, February 5th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $168,660.00.

On Monday, February 1st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $156,720.00.

On Thursday, January 28th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $106,520.00.

TSE opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

TSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Trinseo by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,378,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Trinseo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Trinseo by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Trinseo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.