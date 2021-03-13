MetaMorph Hits One Day Volume of $174,647.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 284.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $174,647.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded 423.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00050024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.79 or 0.00680257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00066636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00025343 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00037120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,749,997 tokens. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

