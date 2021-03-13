Metal Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $73.08 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last week, Metal has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $99.94 million and approximately $73.08 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00002498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00048661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.25 or 0.00664427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00024962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00066097 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00038004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00024994 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

