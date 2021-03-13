Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Stock Price Down 6% Following Insider Selling

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)’s stock price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.59. Approximately 3,810,085 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 1,476,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Specifically, Director Harvey W. Schiller sold 10,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $66,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 5,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $34,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,685 shares in the company, valued at $592,940.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,166 shares of company stock worth $5,431,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MESA shares. Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $542.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 503,679 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 35.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

