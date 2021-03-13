Meridian Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $885,790.78 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 23.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $885,790.78 and $360,997.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. One Meridian Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0809 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00061442 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001915 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.