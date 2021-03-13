Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Mercury General worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 221.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Mercury General by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mercury General by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. 38.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $65.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCY. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

