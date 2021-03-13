Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Prospector Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,250 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.2% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,742,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,758,000 after buying an additional 77,688 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,197,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $188.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

