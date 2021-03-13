Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 20,707 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,707 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 79,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 23,620 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 70,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 20.6% during the third quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 155,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 26,545 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,238,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.94. 16,342,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,553,703. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

