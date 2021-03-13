Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $29.66 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 577,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,074 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $29,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,046. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.27 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.