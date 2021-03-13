Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 185,412 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,103,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,412 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $52,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,072,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,297,889. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $50.10.

