Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.20. 2,440,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,611. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

