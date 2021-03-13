Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 770,021 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,276,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770,021 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $81,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.83. 2,189,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,732. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

