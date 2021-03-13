Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MCARY opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43. Mercari has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $30.00.
About Mercari
Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.