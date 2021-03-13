Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCARY opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43. Mercari has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $30.00.

About Mercari

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Its marketplace applications allow individuals to buy and sell new and used items, such as electronics, jewelries, clothes, and shoes; and books, CDs, and DVDs.

