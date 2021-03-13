Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Capitalization Tops $1.54 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $56,998.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 70.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.74 or 0.00393477 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00039933 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.35 or 0.05436349 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000146 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

