MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Trading Up 5.9% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.11. Approximately 247,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 117,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 283.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MeiraGTx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

In related news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 864,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,832,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 13,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,336,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,390 shares of company stock worth $815,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MeiraGTx by 530.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MeiraGTx by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $670.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

